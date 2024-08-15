 Skip to main content

Pixel Weather is officially coming to the Pixel Tablet

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 15 2024 - 4:15 am PT
Pixel Weather is one thing existing users are particularly waiting for. So far, Google has only confirmed that the new weather app is coming to the Pixel Tablet. 

This is according to a support article explaining Pixel Weather: “This feature is available for Pixel 9 and later, including Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel Tablet.” On large screens, there is a nice dual-column UI.

Looking ahead, I don’t see Google limiting availability to just new devices. Everything but the Gemini Nano-powered AI Weather Report works on existing phones. It will presumably arrive in a Pixel Feature Drop, with the December edition seemingly likely unless the company is feeling particularly generous. It should arrive as an update to the Weather app that powers the Google Clock integration, which is available on the Pixel 5a and newer.

Speaking of the report, Google will not show it “when there are weather alerts for extreme or dangerous events.” You will just get the official warning at the top. 

The help article also explains how the Weather Map provides a six-hour precipitation forecast. Powered by the “same model supporting nowcasting,” it will be available in the “US, UK and most EU countries, excluding Italy, Luxembourg and Lichtenstein.” You can also disable it entirely.

As we previously spotted, you can rearrange the weather cards, though “blocks cannot be moved higher than the ‘AI Weather Report’ and ‘Hourly forecast’ blocks.”

During the set-up process, you will be prompted to disable the existing weather notifications sent by the Google app:

This will ensure that you don’t receive similar notifications from both Google and Pixel Weather.

  1. Open your device’s Settings app.
  2. Go to Apps > Google > Notifications Weather or Other.
  3. Turn off Current weather conditions and Weather forecasts.
