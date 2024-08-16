Fall Guys is now available on Android through the new Epic Games Store

The hit game Fall Guys is making its way to mobile, with the game arriving on Android today through the all-new Epic Games Store.

Launching today, the Epic Games Store on Android is a revamped offering that delivers Fortnite and Rocket League Sideswipe alongside the debut of Fall Guys on Android and iOS.

The main difference with the new Epic Games Store on Android from the previously-available Launcher is that the Store intends to eventually include apps from other developers, as Epic explains:

Today the Epic Games Store is available for download on iPhones in the European Union and on Android devices worldwide. The store is launching with Fortnite, Rocket League Sideswipe and the all-new Fall Guys for mobile, and we are working to enable all developers to launch their games and apps through the Epic Games Store in the future.

The blog post announcing the change goes on to blast both Apple and Google equally for the “lengthy” install process needed for both iOS and Android which include “multiple steps, confusing device settings, and scare screens.” It seems more than a little disingenuous to compare Apple’s process to Android’s, but Epic has been fighting this battle for years at this point.

As for Fall Guys on Android and iOS, the game is the same as you’ll find on PC and console, and even features both cross-play and cross-progression via an Epic Games sign-in.

Fall Guys on mobile delivers the same premium experience as Fall Guys on PC and console. This is the same Fall Guys you know and love, without compromise! We’ve even got Big Yeetus on the case to keep ads and popups out of the way!

The only thing missing at launch is the Fall Guys Creative Editor, but levels created on other platforms are still available to play on the Android and iOS releases.

Epic Games has a video breaking down how to install the Epic Games Store on Android and, in turn, Fall Guys.

