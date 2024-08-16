Pixel 9 Pro Fold already fully out of stock at the Google Store, still available at Amazon

Just a few days after its release, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is fully out of stock at the Google Store, but still available, for now, at some other retailers.

Google’s latest foldable is a major upgrade over its first, with a drastically better design and improved hardware. And, clearly, there’s a fair bit of excitement.

The “Porcelain” Pixel 9 Pro Fold was already out of stock just a day after Google’s launch event, but the “Obsidian” model has also now gone out of stock and is no longer accepting pre-orders. The 256GB version is still listed as in stock, but just brings up a “Get Notified” button when you try to order it. The Google Fi variants are also listed as out of stock.

There’s no timeline on the Google Store as to when Pixel 9 Pro Fold pre-orders will return.

Meanwhile, at third-party retailers, the story is similar at Best Buy. Both the 256GB and 512GB variants are listed as “Coming Soon” with a notify button available. Amazon is out of stock on “Porcelain,” but the retailer does still list the “Obsidian” model in its 256GB variant as both available and still shipping on launch day, September 4.

The Amazon listing is, for now, the only remaining way to get the new Fold by launch day, and it still comes with the $350 gift card credit too.

