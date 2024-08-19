Deals: OnePlus Watch 2R, Sonos Ace, new lows on Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ PCs, Google Find My trackers, more

Today’s deals are now at the ready starting off with the return of the lowest we have tracked on the new OnePlus Watch 2R – and you can add extra bands to your order at 50% off, including the official leather model. From there, we move over to some headphones deals with the first proper cash discount on new unit Sonos Ace sets and Sony’s wonderful XM5 wireless ANC headphones. And then it’s all about ASUS’ new aluminum Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC with 3K 120Hz OLED and Snapdragon X Elite at the best price yet, a solid deal on Amazon’s new Echo Spot speaker with the animated display, and a host of accessories. Hit the jump for a closer look.

New OnePlus Watch 2R drops back to $200 + 50% off extra leather/rubber straps from $15

While ongoing $50 price drops on the flagship OnePlus Watch 2 continue, the brand has now brought back the early deal we spotted on the new OnePlus Watch 2R at $199.99 shipped. It carries a regular price at $230 and has now dropped back down to the lowest cash deal we have tracked yet. There are also some bonus student discounts that can be taken advantage of on the listing page for those eligible, but today’s discounts also include some bonus add-on opportunities in the form of up to 50% in savings on an extra OnePlus watch strap to change up to vibes as well as solid deals on its chargers and new Nord Buds 3 Pro. Details below.

Alongside the return to all-time low pricing on the watch, you can also add a OnePlus Watch 2 Strap to your order down at just $14.99, or 50% off the going rate. This the most affordable add-on there with the deepest discount, and a great way to add an additional strap to your new wearable setup – options include the brown leather model as well as the Solid Black and Emerald Flouro-Rubber variants.

First proper deal on the new Sonos Ace noise cancelling headphones now live at the $399 Amazon low

If you have been waiting for the first proper straight cash deal on the new Sonos Ace headphones, that day has finally arrived. While we have been closely tracking some open-box offers since release in June this year, Amazon is stepping in today with the first notable deal on a new set. You can grab the new Sonos Ace headphones in either black or white down at $399 shipped. Regularly $449, this is $50 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. We saw the white set very quickly dip down to $410 for less than a day last month, but this is otherwise the first solid deal we have seen on a new set. This deal is also live over at Best Buy today.

Sonos Ace have been some of the more memorable releases in the over-ear headphone space this year. We said they set a “new standard for prosumer headphones” after going hands-on.

ASUS’ new aluminum Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC with 3K 120Hz OLED and Snapdragon X Elite falls to $1,100 low

Amazon is offering ASUS’ new Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite chip at $1,099.99 shipped. Today 15% discount drops this brand new laptop $200 below its usual going rate of $1,300. In fact, it is now fetching $70 less than our previous mention from earlier this month, marking a new all-time low on Amazon. Head below for more details of this machine along with deals on some other Snapdragon X Elite-powered Copilot+ PCs right now.

First Amazon deal lands on Pebblebee’s Clip Google Find My AirTag competitor at $25.50

We are now tracking the first deal on the new Pebblebee Clip Google Find My item tracker at $25.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Regularly $30, the very first deal on the new Google Find My tracker is now live after clipping the on-page coupon via Amazon. After what felt like a long wait for these new trackers to begin delivering, they are now readily available on Amazon with Prime shipping and a 15% price drop.

While the Google Find My network has gotten off to somewhat of a rough start – our testing still has Apple’s AirTag at the top of the list, improvements are inbound and they latest models from Pebblebee, Chipolo, and the new Moto Tag are the best thus far for folks outside of the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy ecosystems.

Amazon’s Alexa Echo smart speakers are now up to 40% off with deals starting down at $23

Score an Amazon Echo Show smart display while they are starting from $55 (Reg. up to $150)

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

New Pixel 9 Case releases

OnePlus Watch 2 is now $50 off for back to school at $250 shipped + up to 30% off add-ons

As part of its back to school deals, you can now score the OnePlus Watch 2 down at $249.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is $50 off, matching our previous mention, and on par with the lowest we have tracked on Amazon – it is currently starting at $298 there. It delivers a more premium experience than the newer OnePlus Watch 2R that carries a regular price at $230 shipped as well. You can browse through more of the OnePlus back to school offers below alongside additional details on OnePlus Watch 2.

With the purchase of OnePlus Watch 2 directly on the official site at the discounted rate, you can also choose to bundle in the charging base, an extra band, or OnePlus Buds 3 at up to 30% off – these buds are, in fact, 30% off, whether you bundle them or not for the record.

More OnePlus back to school deals:

