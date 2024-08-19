Google says it won’t make more Fitbit smartwatches, Pixel Watch is the ‘next iteration’

Google has confirmed that Fitbit as a brand will no longer be making new smartwatches, with the Pixel Watch series taking over that form factor going forward.

The last set of Fitbit smartwatches launched in 2022 in the Versa 4 and Sense 2 just months before Google’s first Pixel Watch. And, at the time, we said both smartwatches lived “in the shadow of the Pixel Watch,” as noted in our review:

…I haven’t felt any more fulfilled on the Versa 4 or Sense 2 compared to my time on the Pixel Watch. It’s been great not having to charge my watch once or twice a day, but The Pixel Watch was already doing everything I needed it to in terms of health and fitness tracking. Sure, it’s missing… bits and pieces of the Fitbit experience, but the core functionality is still there.

Over time, Google has filled in the gaps of the Fitbit experience that were missing on the original Pixel Watch, with the third generation even taking things a step further with new advanced running features and more.

In light of that, Google says it’s done with new Fitbit smartwatches.

Speaking to Engadget, Google’s director of product management for Pixel wearables, Sandeep Waraich, said that “Pixel Watch is our smartwatch part of the portfolio” in response to a question about any future Fitbit-branded smartwatches, adding that Pixel Watch is “our next iteration of smartwatch for Fitbit.” Instead, Fitbit-branded products will focus on trackers that are “more minimalistic” with long battery life.

This pretty clearly closes the door on Fitbit smartwatches, though a return can’t be fully written off given Google has changed its mind before.

As for Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2, both remain as options on the market, even being sold on the Google Store. Google also continues to provide software updates, and even new features to both devices. But in light of the Pixel Watch 2 dropping to $249, the same price as Sense 2, it remains to be seen how long it will make sense to have both products side-by-side. Of course, between sales and third-party retailers, both the Versa and Sense make for great entry points to the Fitbit ecosystem without as many compromises as Charge and Inspire trackers.

We previously called on Google to consider a “premium” fitness tracker, and cleared up that Fitbit never committed to making its own Wear OS watch. Notably too, Google has stripped many smartwatch features from the Versa and Sense.

Pixel Watch 3 is available for pre-order now and ships in September.

