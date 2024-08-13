The Pixel Watch 2 price drops to $249 after Watch 3 launch

During the Made by Google event that launched the Pixel Watch 3, the Pixel Watch 2 dropped in price to $249 from its original $349 tag.

The Pixel Watch 2 has been a strong wearable over the last year. It brings a battery that can often last a day, a clean OS in Wear OS, and some really nice hardware. In fact, the Pixel Watch 3 takes on a lot of the same design cues and overall look. Then again, the Pixel Watch 2 didn’t exactly take huge design risks over the original.

With the Pixel Watch 3 now available to pre-order, the Pixel Watch 2 is seeing a significant price drop on Google’s website, down to $249 from $349 for the Wi-Fi version. The new version takes on the original price of the Watch 2, meaning Google did not increase its price year over year.

The only real differences between the two are slight display changes, battery, and certain features. The new Pixel Watch 3 brings a run workout builder and more emphasis on cardio workouts. Still, the Pixel Watch 2 houses auto workouts and heart rate zones for a good workout experience. The Pixel Watch 3 also comes in a 45mm version.

Other than that, both watches are the same material, offer the same health metrics, and measure the same sleep statistics.

The Pixel Watch 2 is still a great watch in 2024, and the $100 discount makes it a harder deal to pas up if you’re looking for an upgrade from the original Pixel Watch or another Wear OS wearable. On Google’s website, users can trade another device to get even more off of the Pixel Watch 2.

More on Google: