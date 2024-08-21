 Skip to main content

Microsoft’s controversial Recall feature is coming to Windows 11 in October

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 21 2024 - 2:32 pm PT
After initially being put on hold, Microsoft today announced that Recall, an AI feature that takes screenshots of everything you do in Windows, will launch in October.

The idea of Recall is similar to that of Pixel Screenshots on Google’s new Pixel 9 series. Your screenshots become a searchable timeline of what you’ve done on your device, which sounds super handy. But in the leadup to the launch of CoPilot+ PCs powered by the Snapdragon X Elite, Microsoft opted to pull the feature at the last minute due to mounting security and privacy concerns.

For a while, many thought that Microsoft had permanently shelved Recall, but that’s not the case.

In an update today, Microsoft says that Recall will still be coming to Windows 11 in October.

Microsoft says that Recall will be “trustworthy and secure” when it debuts for Windows Insiders users in October. There’s no word, though, on what has actually changed.

With a commitment to delivering a trustworthy and secure Recall (preview) experience on Copilot+ PCs for customers, we’re sharing an update that Recall will be available to Windows Insiders starting in October. As previously shared on June 13, we have adjusted our release approach to leverage the valuable expertise of our Windows Insider community prior to making Recall available for all Copilot+ PCs. Security continues to be our top priority and when Recall is available for Windows Insiders in October we will publish a blog with more details. 

