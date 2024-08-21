Pixel 9/9 Pro: A new, plastic-free, eco-friendly unboxing experience [Video]

As Pixel 9 pre-orders begin arriving at your door, the unboxing experience isn’t what it once was. Since 2021, Google has ditched the charger, skipped the extras, and now even the plastic has been omitted—here’s what comes in the Pixel 9 box.

The eco-friendly unboxing experience provided by the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL is unlike anything Google has done before. Much of the color has been drained with a distinctly recycled cardboard look with the four-color “G” logo also ditched.

Two rip tabs are at the back of the packaging, and replace the tearable stickers that kept previous generations sealed in the box. Each box also now has a slipcase. I found this a bit finicky to slide off while unboxing the Pixel 9, but it keeps the box closed and secure even if it has been unboxed or opened.

If you choose to sell later or return shortly after purchase, the Pixel 9 shouldn’t fall out of the box like it can with previous generations. The “inner” box now has an outline sketch of the exact Pixel 9 device that you have unboxed. This is going to be useful if you throw away the slipcover.

Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL: What’s in the box?

1m USB-C to USB-C cable

Quick start guide

SIM tool

Over the past few years, many smartphone makers have been quick to “streamline” the unboxing experience – and the Pixel 9 is no different. The Pixel 6 was the first to omit the charger, so lacking an in-the-box power brick isn’t a shock. To get faster charging speeds, you’ll need to pick up the official 45W power brick separately or go for another supported third-party charger.

You still get a SIM tool plus some documentation, but there is no Quick Switch adapter this year. That could be problematic if you use an older smartphone or an iPhone to transfer your on-device files to a brand-new Pixel 9. In Google’s defense, most modern phones will allow you to connect via the in-the-box USB-C cable or wirelessly using the improved restore process during initial device setup.

The new paper encasement for your Pixel 9 also has no adhesive screen protection. Just slide your phone out and get powered on. My only concern is that because the paper protection is lightweight, it might not prevent some screen scuffs if the packaging vibrates in transit.

If you’re insistent on unboxing your own Pixel 9, 9 Pro, or 9 Pro XL, devices are shipping now priced at $799, $999 or $1,099 from the Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy, and more.

