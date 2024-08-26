Deals: Bose QuietComfort headphones and buds up to $100 off, Android Auto Adapter $36, magnetic charging gear, more

Your Monday deals are now ready to go down below starting off with some notable price drops on the latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds and headphones with as much as $100 in savings – be sure to check out the new diamond colorways that were unveiled today as well. From there, we spotted one of the lowest prices yet on the Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter at $36 alongside a $100 price drop on OnePlus 12 with a FREE pair of $180 Buds Pro 2, notable offers on Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Buds 3/Pro 3, plenty of charger and cable deals, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Bose’s latest world-class QuietComfort buds and headphones now up to $100 off from $249 for Labor Day

As part of its Labor Day deals, Best Buy is now matching Amazon on the latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds down at $249 shipped with three color options – Black, Moonstone Blue, and White Smoke. Regularly $299, this is $50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find on the wonderful noise cancelling buds. This deal comes within $20 of the limited Prime Day all-time low to deliver the lowest price we can find.

Bose debuts new diamond Ultra headphones and buds for 60th anniversary + chance to win a $9,000 gem set edition

Today we are tracking one of the best prices ever on the Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter at $35.99 shipped via Target. We saw a notable deal on this model at Target a few weeks ago at $45, but if that wasn’t low enough to get you to pull the trigger, it is now $9 less and sitting at the lowest price we can find. This model carries a $90 MSRP, but it more typically sits in the $50 range at Amazon when it is in stock – you currently cannot buy it there. And folks with a Target Circle Card will score an additional 5% off.

Score a flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone with a FREE pair of $180 Buds Pro 2 at $800 ($1,080 value)

Alongside the new low we spotted this morning on the OnePlus Buds 3, we are now tracking a solid discount on its flagship OnePlus 12 Android smartphone. You can now score the elevated 512GB OnePlus 12 at $799.99 shipped in Silky Black or Flowy Emerald via Amazon, down from its regular $900 price tag. However, you’ll also find the same deal directly from OnePlus with your choice of FREE add-ons: the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 ($180 value) or the OnePlus Adventure Backpack ($70 value). While we did see this phone drop to $750 in one color for a short time last month, considering the bonus up to $180 in value today, you’re looking at one of the best effective price tags yet.

Land an unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 6 at $120 off and a new pair of Galaxy Buds 3/Pro 3 at $100 off

Now that the new Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro Fold have been unveiled – only a couple days left to score the pre-order deals – just after the new Samsung Galaxy foldables, the latest and greatest in Android flip phone choices are here. If you were waiting to see what Google had in store first, folks leaning towards the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 can take advantage of some notable deals right now. Firstly, Samsung is offering the 512GB model down at $1,099.99 shipped from the usual $1,219.99 for $120 in savings. Amazon is offering the same device for the same price but also throwing in a $100 Amazon gift card as well. Two solid options for sure, especially for folks looking to land a new Galaxy Watch Ultra or 7, the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds, and more – all of them are 25% off right now if you buy them alongside your new flip phone. But you’ll want to head below for more details on how to score lower prices on the add-on gear.

Amazon is the better option here if you’re not looking to bundle the handset with Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch Ultra. If its the Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Buds 3/Pro 3 you’re eyeing, the $100 Amazon credit will take the prices on that gear even lower than the 25% Samsung is offering – purchasing the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at Amazon means you can knock the Galaxy Buds Pro 3, for example, down to $149.99 shipped using the gift card. The Galaxy Buds 3 will drop to $79.99 using this method.

How to get the best deal on new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with PU leather case and ANC from $127.50

The new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 were officially released a few days ago as the brand’s latest flagship wireless earbuds. A complete rundown of the specs and features can be found over on right here, of course, but let’s take a look at how to score the best possible price on the new buds right now. As we mentioned previously, the brand is offering a nice little launch deal on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, dropping the price from the regular $180 down to $149.99 shipped in both the Midnight and Lunar Radiance colorways. Nice! But we can bring the price down even lower than that.

Firstly, students with verifiable credentials can knock the price down an additional 15% right now as well for a total at $127.50. Head over to the listing page right here and click on the “get extra 15% off with student discounts. Coupons cannot be combined. Verify now” link.

Now not everyone is going to be able to score the student discount, but we can drop the price under $150 anyway. OnePlus is also offering folks a chance to claim an additional $20 coupon from within the OnePlus app right now. Simply navigate to the listing page right here and click on the “Claim an exclusive $20 OFF coupon in OnePlus Store App. View in App” link.

Amazon’s new Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Smart Cam sees its very first deal today at $60 (25% off)

9to5Toys Travel Kit – My favorite gear to bring on a weekend trip to NYC

You’re reading 9to5Toys Travel Kit – a new feature series where we give you a closer look at our favorite travel gear for heading off to the big city for the weekend, heading out to the country for some R&R, exploring exotic locales overseas, a day trip to the beach, or just to the park for a relaxing picnic for the afternoon.

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

New Pixel 9 Case releases

Amazon’s Alexa Echo smart speakers are now up to 40% off with deals starting down at $23

Score an Amazon Echo Show smart display while they are starting from $55 (Reg. up to $150)

OnePlus Watch 2 is now $50 off for back to school at $250 shipped + up to 30% off add-ons

As part of its back to school deals, you can now score the OnePlus Watch 2 down at $249.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is $50 off, matching our previous mention, and on par with the lowest we have tracked on Amazon – it is currently starting at $298 there. It delivers a more premium experience than the newer OnePlus Watch 2R that carries a regular price at $230 shipped as well. You can browse through more of the OnePlus back to school offers below alongside additional details on OnePlus Watch 2.

With the purchase of OnePlus Watch 2 directly on the official site at the discounted rate, you can also choose to bundle in the charging base, an extra band, or OnePlus Buds 3 at up to 30% off – these buds are, in fact, 30% off, whether you bundle them or not for the record.

New OnePlus Watch 2R drops back to $200 + 50% off extra leather/rubber straps from $15

More OnePlus back to school deals:

