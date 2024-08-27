Google Pixel may soon get a revamped ‘Wallpaper & style’ page [Video]

Google appears to be working on a new “Wallpaper & style” page for Pixel phones and tablets which reorganizes existing options for a streamlined UI.

The existing “Wallpaper & style” page has been around for the past few generations of Android with some minor tweaks over time. It supports switching the wallpaper, customizing system accent colors through Material You, and, still fairly new on Pixel devices, changing the lockscreen clock style.

Soon, though, it seems this page will get a redesign.

The folks over at Android Authority found a work-in-progress redesign of “Wallpaper & style” on Pixel in Android 15’s first QPR1 beta release. The new design – which is not live by default – doesn’t change much in terms of functionality it seems, rather focusing on reorganization to help users go through the customization process and find all their options.

This is really just a new coat of paint more than anything, but it looks to be a nice evolution of an important part of the experience. Things are bit more clearly labeled and logically laid out, all while looking familiar to the existing layout.

There’s no word on when this redesign might go live, but with Android 15’s first update in the works now, it could arrive in the coming months.

The video below shows the difference in the two layouts (though we’ll note that it’s a lot easier to follow what’s going on if you focus on one or the other).

