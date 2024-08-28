Deals: OnePlus 12R $100 off, Samsung monitors up to $700 off, Google smart TVs, portable SSDs, and more

Wednesday’s best deals are now ready to go down below starting with a $100 price drop on the OnePlus 12R, including both the 8GB/128GB model and the 16GB/256GB option. From there we move over to some monitor deals including a new low on Samsung’s 2024 27-inch M5 Smart Monitor at $194 and its 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Thunderbolt 4 monitor at over $700 off with a FREE $100 credit. Then it’s the official Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 silicone cases at just $8, some big-time price drops on a host of TCL and Hisense Google smart TVs, Samsung’s wonderful T7 Shield portable SSD, and more. Scope it all out below.

Save $100 on the ‘flagship killer’ OnePlus 12R smartphone today starting at $400

Just after detailing the best ways to score the lowest possible price on the new One Plus Buds Pro 3, today we are looking at a deal on one of the brand’s more value-packed devices, the OnePlus 12R. This 2024 release carries a regular price tag at $500 for the 8GB/128GB model and a $600 list on the 16GB/256GB option. But both are now seeing straight up $100 price drops on Amazon at $399.99 and $499.99 shipped. These deals, which are only available to Prime members, are undercutting the OnePlus direct prices by at least $50 right now to deliver the lowest we can find.

Samsung’s 2024 27-inch M5 Smart Monitor hits new $194 Amazon all-time low (Reg. $280)

We have tracked some great deals on the new Samsung Smart Monitors over the last couple months, many of which on the higher-end variants. But today Amazon is offering its best price yet on the most affordable of the bunch with the Samsung 27-inch M50D Series FHD Smart Monitor with streaming TV at $193.59 shipped. Regularly $280, this is 31% off the going rate to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. The white model is marked down to $219.99 shipped at both Amazon and Samsung – this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on this one.

Score some official Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 silicone cases at just $8 today (Reg. $20)

If you have picked up any of the latest Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers with all of the deals we have posted over the last couple months, you might be interested in the particularly low pricing we just spotted on the official SmartTag 2 Silicone Case too. Samsung’s covers carry a $20 MSRP, and while they have more typically been in the $10 to $15 range across 2024, the silicone models are now starting at just $7.99 on Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is only the second time we have ever seen them down this low on Amazon. While we have seen them go for about $1 less, you’ll also find the Samsung Rugged case starting from $7.50 Prime shipped right now too.

Upgrade your gaming rig with Hisense’s 144Hz U7 mini-LED Google Smart TV at $1,700 low ($500 off)

Be it for the 2024 NFL season or some of the major game releases landing right now and this holiday season, if you’re looking to upgrade your smart TV, we have some solid deals on value-packed models from TCL and Hisense right now. One such offer is on the 2024 model Hisense 85-inch Class U7 Series mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV down at $1,699.99 shipped. This is a regularly $2,200 display that just debuted over the last few months and is now seeing a deep $500 price drop. Also live over at Best Buy, this is a whole lot of TV for $1,700 considering it’s a higher-end 2024 144Hz model, just keep in mind we do have some 85-inch 120Hz TCL models at lower prices right now too.

More TCL 2024 Q7 smart Google TV deals:

TCL 2024 Q6 smart Google TV deals:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablets now up to $350 off from $950, $400 off for Best Buy members

While the $25 gift card offer is no more, Best Buy is now offering up to $350 off Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablets with the 256GB model at $949.99 shipped and 512GB configuration at $969.99 shipped. These prices are within $10 of the all-time lows and Best Buy says it is offering up to an additional $50 off for its members: “My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members save up to $400.”

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

New Pixel 9 Case releases

Samsung’s brand new 180MB/s 1TB Pro Plus microSD card just dropped to $100 all-time low

We are now tracking a deal that drops the new 1TB variant of Samsung’s Pro Plus microSD card to $99.99 shipped on Amazon. This brand new 1TB variant debuted last month carrying a $120 price tag, joining the other lower capacity models in the lineup that launched last year. It debuted alongside the 1TB variant of Samsung’s EVO Select microSD, which is also down to $80 from its $110 usual price. The Pro Plus microSD jumped back up to its full price after briefly fetching $105 at launch on Amazon. Today’s deal, however, shaves $5 off its previous all-time low, landing its first big discount and the lowest price. Samsung is matching Amazon’s price today at its online store, where you’ll also find the Pro Plus 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB down to their lowest prices starting at just $21.

Google’s 2024 Pixel 8a smartphone returns to Prime Day low starting at $449 shipped today

While there’s still time to lock in the up to $350 in FREE gift cards on the new Pixel 9 smartphones, folks looking for the latest from Google without spending that sort of cash are in luck. Today Amazon is bringing back the Prime Day pricing on the latest Google Pixel 8a handset at $449 shipped. Regularly $499, this is $50 off and the lowest price we can find. This $50 price drop is also live on the elevated 256GB model that is dropping from the regular $559 down to $509 shipped.

Well, it’s certainly not one of the exciting new Pixel 9 devices. But if you’re looking to save some cash and the still live pre-order promotions on Google’s latest aren’t enough or you to pull the trigger, the 2024 Pixel 8a is here to save the day. Even if you factor in the value of the $100 gift card you’ll score on the most affordable Google Pixel 9, the 8a still lands at $250 less.

Everything else you need to know is in our hands-on review and you’ll find some deals on the higher-end, previous-generation models below as well:

Google Pixel 8 $549 (Reg. $699) | Matching Prime Day

(Reg. $699) | Matching Prime Day Google Pixel 8 Pro $749 (Reg. $699) | Within $50 of Prime Day

How to get the best deal on new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with PU leather case and ANC from $127.50

The new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 were officially released a few days ago as the brand’s latest flagship wireless earbuds. A complete rundown of the specs and features can be found over on right here, of course, but let’s take a look at how to score the best possible price on the new buds right now. As we mentioned previously, the brand is offering a nice little launch deal on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, dropping the price from the regular $180 down to $149.99 shipped in both the Midnight and Lunar Radiance colorways. Nice! But we can bring the price down even lower than that.

Firstly, students with verifiable credentials can knock the price down an additional 15% right now as well for a total at $127.50. Head over to the listing page right here and click on the “get extra 15% off with student discounts. Coupons cannot be combined. Verify now” link.

Now not everyone is going to be able to score the student discount, but we can drop the price under $150 anyway. OnePlus is also offering folks a chance to claim an additional $20 coupon from within the OnePlus app right now. Simply navigate to the listing page right here and click on the “Claim an exclusive $20 OFF coupon in OnePlus Store App. View in App” link.

