Deals: Google Nest Doorbell $80 off, Galaxy Watch 7 from $224, SmartTag 2 $15 ea., Snapdragon X Elite PC $280 off, more

Your Thursday edition of 9to5Toys Lunch Break is now live with the return of Amazon all-time pricing on Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) from $100, or up to $80 off. We are also tracking some solid deals on Samsung Galaxy wearables with the latest 7 series model and the 6 series variants starting from $200, alongside the best price yet on the new ASUS Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC down to $1,020 and the 2024 unlocked Motorola Edge smartphone down at $450. All of that joins up to $1,900 off the latest Samsung The Frame smart TVs, plenty of charging gear, and more.

Google’s wireless Nest video doorbells are starting at $100 Amazon lows right now (Reg. $180)

Just after the reveal of the new Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) that is now available for purchase at $280, deals on the rest of the existing Nest smart home lineup have started to hit including the wireless Google Nest Doorbell (Battery). While the Snow white model has now dropped back down to the $99.99 shipped Amazon all-time low, we are also tracking the darker Ash and Ivy as well as lighter Linen colorways down at $129.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this is $80 off on the white model and $50 off on the others – these three are now within $10 of the Amazon low.

Galaxy Watch 7 hits Amazon low + deals from $224, Galaxy Watch 6 configs now up to $114 off

Amazon is now offering the new 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at a new $279.99 shipped all-time low. Now that’s certainly no massive price drop considering it carries a $300 MSRP at Samsung where you can still get an up to $250 instant credit on your order with a trade-in. But this is 9to5Toys and every penny counts around here – Amazon is now offering the lowest straight up cash deal you’ll find on a new unit. Just keep in mind select colorways are starting down at $223.99 shipped in “excellent open-box condition” over at Best Buy with a full 1-year warranty attached. You can browse through all of the open-box configurations at Best Buy right here, just watch for the “open-box” links below the Add to Cart buttons. And if you would rather go for the Galaxy Watch 6 and save some cash, they are up to $114 off right now – check them out below.

Galaxy Watch 6 deals:

***Note: Many of these deals are also live at Best Buy right now, but Amazon does have lower prices on the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6in some colorways.

New Amazon low strikes ASUS’ Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite chip at $1,020 ($280 off)

Update: This deal has now dropped even lower, bringing the ASUS Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC down to $1,019.99 shipped. Details below in original post.

We just spotted another solid deal that drops ASUS’ new Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC to $1,049.99 shipped on Amazon. Today’s 19% discount lands the lowest price on this brand new laptop that hit the scene recently for $1,300. It is, in fact, fetching $50 less than our previous mention from earlier this week, marking a new all-time low on Amazon. Head below for more details of this machine along with a deal on another Snapdragon X Elite-powered Copilot+ PCs.

Motorola’s 2024 Edge smartphone with curved display and vegan leather finish back to $450 low ($100 off)

Amazon is once again offering its best price on the new 2024 unlocked Motorola Edge smartphone down at $449.99 shipped. While Google’s latest Pixel 9 devices and perhaps still the new Samsung foldables are catching much of the headlines lately, Motorola’s latest curved display handset lands at a much more affordable price point with more than capable internals, and it’s now $100 off the regularly $550 list price to match our previous mention.

This 4-pack of Samsung SmartTag 2 item trackers is back at $60 (Reg $100, $15 ea.)

Update: This deal sold out quite quickly but is now live once again at Woot. Details below in original post.

We are now seeing one of the best prices to date on the Samsung SmartTag 2 item trackers. While we did see them hit the $20 mark for singles over the last few weeks, Woot is now offering a 4-pack down at $59.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $100 and currently on sale at $76 via Amazon, this is 40% off the MSRP and the lowest price we can find. This deal also comes in at $10 under the previous 4-pack mention and $5 below the best price we have tracked on Amazon for this bundle – you’re looking at $15 per tracker here.

Samsung now offers up to $1,900 off its 120Hz The Frame smart TVs with deals from $550

Samsung is running some big-time Labor Day sales right now, first with the up to $2,200 in savings on its smart fridges and appliances, and now we are moving over to its lauded The Frame smart TVs. Alongside notable deals on other sizes and the still perfectly capable previous-generation models down below, we are starting with the latest 75-inch LS03D 4K The Frame QLED Smart TV down at $2,299.99 shipped directly from Samsung. However, you will also find this model for a couple bucks less over at Amazon right now where it is sitting at the $2,297.99 all-time low. Regularly $3,000, this is at least $700 off, the lowest we can find, and the best we have seen at Amazon. Both retailers allow you to configure the Frame with an add-on bezel in various colors, but it is not necessary – this is really more of an aesthetic thing.

Previous-model Samsung The Frame deals:

2024 model Samsung The Frame deals:

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

New Pixel 9 Case releases

Save $100 on the ‘flagship killer’ OnePlus 12R smartphone today starting at $400

Just after detailing the best ways to score the lowest possible price on the new One Plus Buds Pro 3, today we are looking at a deal on one of the brand’s more value-packed devices, the OnePlus 12R. This 2024 release carries a regular price tag at $500 for the 8GB/128GB model and a $600 list on the 16GB/256GB option. But both are now seeing straight up $100 price drops on Amazon at $399.99 and $499.99 shipped. These deals, which are only available to Prime members, are undercutting the OnePlus direct prices by at least $50 right now to deliver the lowest we can find.

Google’s 2024 Pixel 8a smartphone returns to Prime Day low starting at $449 shipped today

While there’s still time to lock in the up to $350 in FREE gift cards on the new Pixel 9 smartphones, folks looking for the latest from Google without spending that sort of cash are in luck. Today Amazon is bringing back the Prime Day pricing on the latest Google Pixel 8a handset at $449 shipped. Regularly $499, this is $50 off and the lowest price we can find. This $50 price drop is also live on the elevated 256GB model that is dropping from the regular $559 down to $509 shipped.

Well, it’s certainly not one of the exciting new Pixel 9 devices. But if you’re looking to save some cash and the still live pre-order promotions on Google’s latest aren’t enough or you to pull the trigger, the 2024 Pixel 8a is here to save the day. Even if you factor in the value of the $100 gift card you’ll score on the most affordable Google Pixel 9, the 8a still lands at $250 less.

Everything else you need to know is in our hands-on review and you’ll find some deals on the higher-end, previous-generation models below as well:

Google Pixel 8 $549 (Reg. $699) | Matching Prime Day

(Reg. $699) | Matching Prime Day Google Pixel 8 Pro $749 (Reg. $699) | Within $50 of Prime Day

How to get the best deal on new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with PU leather case and ANC from $127.50

The new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 were officially released a few days ago as the brand’s latest flagship wireless earbuds. A complete rundown of the specs and features can be found over on right here, of course, but let’s take a look at how to score the best possible price on the new buds right now. As we mentioned previously, the brand is offering a nice little launch deal on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, dropping the price from the regular $180 down to $149.99 shipped in both the Midnight and Lunar Radiance colorways. Nice! But we can bring the price down even lower than that.

Firstly, students with verifiable credentials can knock the price down an additional 15% right now as well for a total at $127.50. Head over to the listing page right here and click on the “get extra 15% off with student discounts. Coupons cannot be combined. Verify now” link.

Now not everyone is going to be able to score the student discount, but we can drop the price under $150 anyway. OnePlus is also offering folks a chance to claim an additional $20 coupon from within the OnePlus app right now. Simply navigate to the listing page right here and click on the “Claim an exclusive $20 OFF coupon in OnePlus Store App. View in App” link.

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Next Level Racing’s $300 Formula Lite Pro living room-friendly racing cockpit [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic MMX 300 Pro goes back to the basics and I love it [Video]

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?

The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless should be perfect now, right? [Video]

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]