Pixel 9 Pro Fold is fully back in stock, shipping in late October

Aug 30 2024
After running into stock issues before its full release next week, Google has fully restocked the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, with all orders once again up for pre-order, but not shipping for a while.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold was always going to be shipping later than the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL, with its release date set for September 4. Quickly, though shipping dates and stock levels started to slip for the new foldable. The device was completely out of stock earlier this month, and was only available in “Obsidian” as of last week.

Now, all variants are available again.

The Google Store is currently once again accepting orders for Pixel 9 Pro Fold in both color variants. To our test address in North Carolina, orders are shipping in late October, between October 23rd and 30th, for all variants right now.

For now, Best Buy has the fastest shipping times, with a 256GB Obsidian Pixel 9 Pro Fold having estimated delivery on September 6.

Amazon is not accepting orders currently.

