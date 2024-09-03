 Skip to main content

TicWatch Pro 5 gets Wear OS 4 upgrade ahead of Wear OS 5 rollout on Pixel & Galaxy

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 3 2024 - 8:55 am PT
Mobvoi is launching an overdue update to Wear OS 4 for its TicWatch Pro 5, right as the floodgates prepare to open on the Wear OS 5 rollout elsewhere.

Annoucned on its blog today, Mobvoi says that Wear OS 4 is coming to the TicWatch Pro 5 (and the Enduro) “in phases over the coming weeks.”

All TicWatch Pro 5 devices (including TicWatch Pro 5 and TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro) currently running Wear OS 3.5 will begin receiving the Wear OS 4 update starting in early September. The update will be rolled out in phases over the coming weeks, varying by region and device. You will receive a notification directly on your watch when the update is available for installation.

There’s no word on whether or not other TicWatch models running Wear OS 3.5, such as the TicWatch Pro 3 series, will get the Wear OS 4 update as well.

New in Mobvoi’s Wear OS 4 update, TicWatch Pro 5 owners will find the same Backup & restore as well as Phone transfer options that are available today on Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch. Mobvoi is also updating its TicMotion app with various improvements, while TicExercise gets 25 new workout types including hiking, kayaking, pickleball, and more. Many workout types also now support automatic pause for when you end a workout.

Another new workout enhancement coming with Wear OS 4 is the ability for TicWatch smartwatches to integrate real-time data from Strava, Adidas Running, and Nike Run Club on the “Ultra Low Power Display.”

Meanwhile, Google and Samsung are both preparing to launch Wear OS 5 for Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch models. Samsung is already shipping Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra with Wear OS 5, while Pixel Watch 3 is also going to ship with Wear OS 5. Samsung has an ongoing beta program for Galaxy Watch 4, 5, and 6 models, while Google is likely going to roll the Wear OS 5 update out to Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 in the relatively near future.

