YouTube Music is next redesigning artist pages

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 3 2024 - 8:42 am PT
YouTube Music artist pages saw their last big redesign in 2019 and got some Material You tweaks later on. Another revamp is now being tested.

The current YouTube Music artist page dates back to 2019 — one big change then was moving the About (Wikipedia) description from the top to the very bottom of the feed —  with a full bleed cover image at the top. This is followed by a rather large band/musician name and subscribe button underneath that. You then get buttons for Shuffle and Radio that went pill-shaped in 2022 as part of some general Material 3 modernizations.

Some users are now seeing a new design that puts the artist name at the left with subscriber count just below that and a proper Subscribe/Subscribed button. The buttons for radio and starting playback — instead of shuffle, which is a trend — are circular, smaller, and right-aligned.

Overall, it’s a modern revamp that feels at home with the redesign of album and playlist pages in 2022

The “Top songs” list is unchanged, with YouTube Music last year adding grid views for albums and singles. 

This artist page redesign is a server-side rollout that we’re not yet seeing in YouTube Music for Android or iOS.

