Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, and S24 get free doubled storage alongside great trade-ins

Samsung has kicked off its latest “Discover” event with boosted trade-in values, doubled storage, and more on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, and Galaxy Tab S9, and other devices.

Starting today, Samsung is running a huge number of promos across its entire lineup. This includes the company’s latest flagship foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. Both devices are getting the same awesome offers they had during pre-orders, with free doubled storage and massively boosted trade-in values.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 buyers can get the 512GB variant for the same price as the base 256GB model, worth $120 on its own. Beyond that, trade-in values are boosted up to $1,200, potentially savings of up to 65%. Of course, only select devices are eligible for that full value, in this case that being the Galaxy Z Fold 5. But other devices are worth $1,000, such as Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets the same doubled storage upgrade, with trade-in values boosted up to $650 for a wide range of devices including recent iPhones and various older Samsung Galaxy devices.

Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra are also both eligible for doubled storage, with trade-in values boosted to $600 and $700 respectively.

Samsung is also offering big discounts on its tablets in the form of boosted trade-ins and instant credits. Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, S9 FE, S9 FE+, and S9 Ultra are all getting between $100 and $220 in “instant credit” on Samsung.com. These credits can be used alongside the purchase for cases, accessories, or even other devices like Galaxy Buds or Galaxy Watch. Trade-in values are boosted here are well, with up to $900 towards the Tab S9 Ultra, and even the affordable Galaxy Tab S9 FE getting up to $300 in trade-in values.

Finally, Samsung has up to $600 in trade-in credits with the Galaxy Book 4 series, $500 on the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy Book 4 Edge, as well as up to $650 in instant credit too.

Notably, on many of these devices, you can stack on an additional 25% discount on other Samsung devices (such as Galaxy Watch or Buds) which can be paid for with the instant credits too.

Samsung’s big “Discover” sale runs through September 8.

For more deals on a daily basis, keep an eye on 9to5Toys.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram