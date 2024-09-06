 Skip to main content

Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, and S24 get free doubled storage alongside great trade-ins

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 6 2024 - 12:30 pm PT
Samsung has kicked off its latest “Discover” event with boosted trade-in values, doubled storage, and more on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, and Galaxy Tab S9, and other devices.

Starting today, Samsung is running a huge number of promos across its entire lineup. This includes the company’s latest flagship foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. Both devices are getting the same awesome offers they had during pre-orders, with free doubled storage and massively boosted trade-in values.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 buyers can get the 512GB variant for the same price as the base 256GB model, worth $120 on its own. Beyond that, trade-in values are boosted up to $1,200, potentially savings of up to 65%. Of course, only select devices are eligible for that full value, in this case that being the Galaxy Z Fold 5. But other devices are worth $1,000, such as Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets the same doubled storage upgrade, with trade-in values boosted up to $650 for a wide range of devices including recent iPhones and various older Samsung Galaxy devices.

Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra are also both eligible for doubled storage, with trade-in values boosted to $600 and $700 respectively.

Samsung is also offering big discounts on its tablets in the form of boosted trade-ins and instant credits. Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, S9 FE, S9 FE+, and S9 Ultra are all getting between $100 and $220 in “instant credit” on Samsung.com. These credits can be used alongside the purchase for cases, accessories, or even other devices like Galaxy Buds or Galaxy Watch. Trade-in values are boosted here are well, with up to $900 towards the Tab S9 Ultra, and even the affordable Galaxy Tab S9 FE getting up to $300 in trade-in values.

Finally, Samsung has up to $600 in trade-in credits with the Galaxy Book 4 series, $500 on the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy Book 4 Edge, as well as up to $650 in instant credit too.

Notably, on many of these devices, you can stack on an additional 25% discount on other Samsung devices (such as Galaxy Watch or Buds) which can be paid for with the instant credits too.

Samsung’s big “Discover” sale runs through September 8.

