Google Meet for Android gets new edge-to-edge video UI

Last month, Google announced that it would be upgrading the personal video calling experience in Meet, and a new UI for everyone is now rolled out on Android.

The big change is edge-to-edge video that provides a “more streamlined, space-efficient experience.” Google did this by removing the margins that existed around the previous video feed design. This change is best experienced with 1:1 conversations, and also offered in landscape mode.

Google touts “clearer indicators for information such as the meeting title” at the top, with those items now placed in circular and pill-shaped containers.

Meeting controls are also now placed in a container with the video on/off, mic toggle, wave, overflow menu, and then the end button as the last item, which matches the web UI.

Old vs. new

The goal is to provide a “richer, more immersive viewing experience.” You’ll see this change on “Android phones, tablets, or large screen devices.” This new Meet UI on Android is “available now for all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.”

This follows Google’s plan to upgrade the personal video calling experience over the coming months to match the link-based meeting experience with more advanced features, like on-the-go mode, live captions, screen sharing, and more expressive features.

