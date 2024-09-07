 Skip to main content

Google Meet for Android gets new edge-to-edge video UI

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 7 2024 - 4:30 am PT
1 Comment

Last month, Google announced that it would be upgrading the personal video calling experience in Meet, and a new UI for everyone is now rolled out on Android. 

The big change is edge-to-edge video that provides a “more streamlined, space-efficient experience.” Google did this by removing the margins that existed around the previous video feed design. This change is best experienced with 1:1 conversations, and also offered in landscape mode.

Google touts “clearer indicators for information such as the meeting title” at the top, with those items now placed in circular and pill-shaped containers.

Meeting controls are also now placed in a container with the video on/off, mic toggle, wave, overflow menu, and then the end button as the last item, which matches the web UI. 

Old vs. new

Google Meet new UI
Google Meet new UI

The goal is to provide a “richer, more immersive viewing experience.” You’ll see this change on “Android phones, tablets, or large screen devices.” This new Meet UI on Android is “available now for all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.”

This follows Google’s plan to upgrade the personal video calling experience over the coming months to match the link-based meeting experience with more advanced features, like on-the-go mode, live captions, screen sharing, and more expressive features.

More on Google Meet:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Meet

Google Meet

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications