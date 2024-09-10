The Galaxy Tab S10 series will reportedly have anti-reflective displays

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series is right around the corner and while leaks point to familiar designs, the duo of slates will apparently feature anti-reflective displays.

We’ve already seen the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra on a few occasions, with both tablets featuring familiar designs to the Galaxy Tab S9 series, Tab S8 series, and Tab S7 series. But it does seem there’s one new thing worth noting.

Android Headlines this week reports, alongside a bunch of leaked images, that the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra will both feature a form of anti-reflective display for their 12.4-inch and 14.6-inch panels, respectively. It’s unclear exactly how this will work, though.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra debuted earlier this year with “Gorilla Armor” atop its display, with a special anti-reflective design that did wonders for hiding reflections on the display. That Corning tech hasn’t made its way to other devices yet, though, and it seems not all that likely it would be used on such a large display as these tablets. Apple has been toying with anti-reflective displays on the iPad for about a decade now, so it seems entirely possible that Samsung could be going down a similar route here.

Beyond that, Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra are both said to feature IP68 water/dust resistance, an “Enhanced Armor Aluminum” frame, and slightly thinner designs at 5.6mm and 5.4mm, respectively for the Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra. These don’t quite match Apple’s new iPad Pro which is 5.1mm thick for its thinnest model, but they both trim off a bit of thickness from the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series is expected to launch very soon, without a smaller base model.

Galaxy Tab S10+

