Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra display is very good at blocking reflections [Video]

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra has a new display and new cover glass too, and one aspect of the new display that didn’t get as much attention as it deserved is that the new display setup is anti-reflective and, in our use so far, it’s been a major step up.

On the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung and Corning have debuted “Gorilla Armor.” Corning Gorilla Glass has been used in virtually all premium smartphones over the past several years, and this is the next generation. Corning says that reflections are one of the biggest improvements with “a richer display in sunlight.”

We’ve been testing out the Galaxy S24 Ultra for the past several days, and this improvement is absolutely noticeable in day-to-day use. Whether outdoors on a sunny day, or indoors just dealing with overhead lighting, reflections on the Galaxy S24 Ultra aren’t nearly as noticeable. They just fade into the background of whatever you’re doing.

But pictures go a long way to show the difference, so below we’ve captured a couple of comparisons between Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra, as well as a brief outdoor video.

Take a look at the difference for yourself.

Corning says that Gorilla Armor reduces reflections by up to 75% and calls it a “different kind of smartphone cover material.”

Sadly, you’ll probably lose a lot of the effect here if you happen to apply a screen protector. That said, Corning does claim that Gorilla Armor is significantly more scratch-resistant.

Right now, there’s no word on when this new glass will come to other smartphones. Samsung only uses Armor on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, still using Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the S24 and S24+. Hopefully, though, we’ll see this adopted in devices such as the Pixel 9 series in the future, though, because the results really are just outstanding.

