Fitbit rolling out free & updated daily readiness score to watches, trackers

With the launch of the Pixel Watch 3, Google made the daily readiness score free after previously requiring a Fitbit Premium subscription. This is now rolling out to older smartwatches and trackers with some updates to how it’s calculated.

Fitbit’s daily readiness score, which is out of 100, provides an “overview of your physiological state, helping you gauge whether your body is well recovered and ready for a challenging workout or if it needs more recovery time.”

The score dates back to 2021 and previously required a Fitbit Premium subscription. Fitbit is now making it free for all users. Access to the free daily readiness score is gradually rolling out with version 4.23 of the Fitbit app (Android + iOS).

Note: Cardio and target load is exclusive to the Pixel Watch 3

Existing Premium users will notice some other updates, with Fitbit changing the “way your readiness score is calculated to make it more tailored to your body’s recovery signals.” It is now based on Heart Rate Variability (HRV), recent sleep, and Resting Heart Rate (RHR), with the latter replacing the previous “activity” factor.

As a result, your score is not based on what you did yesterday, but how your body responds to it. This means that even after several days of light activity, your daily readiness might be low–for example, if your RHR is elevated, or your HRV is lower than usual–indicating your body is working harder to recover.

Meanwhile, Google has changed the levels from low, good, and excellent to:

Low readiness score: 29 or lower

readiness score: 29 or lower Moderate : 30-64

: 30-64 High: 65 or above

Other changes that are rolling out for existing users include:

On-device : After you update the Fitbit app, the readiness score displayed on your device might change and your sub-scores may no longer appear.

: After you update the Fitbit app, the readiness score displayed on your device might change and your sub-scores may no longer appear. Fitbit App: The Daily readiness tile might display “No score” while your new score is being calculated. Check back later to find your updated score.

The following Fitbit smartwatches and trackers with heart rate sensors support the daily readiness score:

Can be viewed in Fitbit app Can also be viewed in wearable Luxe Luxe Charge 5 Charge 5 Charge 6 Charge 6 Inspire 2 Inspire 3 Inspire 3 Sense Sense Sense 2 Sense 2 Versa 2 Versa 2 Versa 3 Versa 3 Versa 4 Versa 4 Pixel Watch 1 Pixel Watch 2 Pixel Watch 3