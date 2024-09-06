Gemini Advanced members can give friends a 4-month trial

 Skip to main content

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 6 2024 - 10:26 am PT
Gemini Advanced today is letting users give out three 4-month trials to the subscription.

Valued at $80 ($20 per month), gemini.google.com today is showing an “Invite a friend” button at the bottom of the side panel. This takes you to Google One and a “Give friends $80 off Gemini Advanced” page.

Friends will get a 4-month trial to Google One AI Premium when they subscribe with your invite link

Each Gemini Advanced subscriber gets a referral link that can be used by three friends, with the landing page noting how many invitations have been accepted.

g.co/g1referral/…..

Google One AI Premium includes 2 TB of Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos storage that can be shared with up to five people, Unlimited Magic Editor usage in Google Photos, Google Workspace premium features, and 10% back in the Google Store. On the AI front, there’s access to Gemini Advanced and Gemini in Google Workspace. 

This offer ends November 1, 2024.

This joins other Gemini Advanced promos like buying a Pixel 9 Pro device or Chromebook Plus.

