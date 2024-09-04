 Skip to main content

Google Forms adding Gemini-powered ‘Help me create a form’

Abner Li  | Sep 4 2024
Following Gmail, Drive, Docs/Sheets/Slides, and Meet, Gemini is coming to Google Forms with “Help me create a form.” 

When creating a new form, you’ll get a “Help me create a form” field to generate questions and options. It will even generate a form description, with the ability to “Retry” before inserting.

You can’t use Gemini to “create forms with multiple sections,” update quiz settings, or edit an existing one as the original content will be replaced.

Examples include:

  • “Create a simple RSVP form for a neighborhood potluck, collecting name, allergy info, and what dish they’ll bring.”
  • “Design a form to collect data on exercise habits and fitness goals of adults.”
  • “Design a post-event survey to collect attendee feedback on a business networking event.”
  • “Develop a 10-question quiz to assess basic knowledge of biology for high school students.”

You can include details in the prompt for more complex forms, like: “Create an event planning form for a weekend yoga retreat. Include options for accommodation preferences (shared or private room), dietary restrictions, and interest in optional add-on activities. Make sure you have one question which asks which weekend in August 2024 works best for potential attendees.”

This Google Forms feature is currently being tested in Workspace Labs on the web. It joins other features in Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides, Meet, Keep, and Vids

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

