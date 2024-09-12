 Skip to main content

Flappy Bird is coming back in 2025 with new game modes and more

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 12 2024 - 8:27 am PT
After its brief but incredibly viral release a decade ago, Flappy Bird is making its return in 2025.

Flappy Bird was released onto Android and iOS in 2013 and was an immediate viral hit. Its simple and addictive gameplay led to the title being downloaded by millions, to the point where it was so overwhelming for the game’s creator that the game was removed from app stores across Android and iOS not very long after its initial release.

The game was such an iconic hit that it became an Easter egg within Android.

Now, a little over 10 years later, Flappy Bird is coming back.

“The Flappy Bird Foundation” acquired the rights to the game and will be relaunching it on Android and iOS in 2025.

Flappy Bird®, the iconic mobile gaming classic enjoyed by more than 100 million people, officially returns after flying the coop more than a decade ago. Flappy Bird will return to a variety of platforms, including web browsers and new dedicated apps planned in 2025 for iOS and Android, with other platforms to be announced.

The same gameplay will be available, but with new additions. There will be new characters, new levels, and three new game modes as well – “Think You Got Game?,” a basketball mode, “Rivals,” a battle royale, and “EZ Mode,” a game mode meant to help “build skills.”

As a note, the Telegram announcement of the game was oddly shared by “Digital AssetNews,” a channel that has some strange crypto ties. This new release also seems to have no ties to the original creator, with The Verge pointing out that the rights for the game were purchased from “Gametech, LLC” which isn’t tied to the original creator, Dong Nguyen, at all.

So… maybe take this re-release with a grain of salt.

