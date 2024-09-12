Here’s the Galaxy S25, which looks exactly how you’d expect [Gallery]

As Samsung’s design trends continue, the Galaxy S25’s look is exactly how you’d expect it to be as a new leak reveals.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is set to launch early next year and, based on leaks, it’s probably not going to be a massive overhaul. This week, we’re getting a first look at the design.

CAD-based images posted by Android Headlines reveal the base Galaxy S25 model which has, well, pretty much the same design as the last two generations. The body shape is the same and the dimensions are very similar, though a bit smaller across the board. At 146.9 x 70.4 x 7.2mm, the Galaxy S25 is a bit shorter and narrower, and also a bit thinner too, but it should feel very similar.

The only big change here is the camera layout, which still has three cutouts, but now with the same textured ring that Samsung first introduced on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 earlier this year.k

Meanwhile, Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be a bigger change, ditching the Galaxy Note-inspired look for something that’s got some more curves and is better aligned with the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+.

