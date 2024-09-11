Samsung will force you to make an account to get app updates on your Galaxy phone

The Galaxy Store is a Google Play Store alternative, or even companion, for Samsung Galaxy devices, but soon using it will require you to make a Samsung account.

To use a Samsung Galaxy device, you don’t technically need a Samsung account, but you soon will to use the Galaxy Store. That’s according to a notice Samsung has sent out in the latest Galaxy Store update (v6.6.13.10) as noted by SammyFans. Whether for downloading new apps, updating existing ones, or even just opening the Store, Samsung will require users to be signed into a Samsung account on their device.

The notice reads in part:

New service requirement: To use Galaxy Store services such as installing, downloading, and updating apps, you must be logged in to your Samsung account.

It’s important to note that this includes all automatic app updates that, previously, worked without an account. Using the Galaxy Store isn’t particularly necessary for most users, but it does often deliver key features through app updates that aren’t available on Google Play, so making an account eventually is somewhat inevitable as, eventually, some of these apps may stop working if they aren’t updated.

The new requirement kicks in on September 25, but it’s worth noting that the announcement is not showing up for all users just yet (including on our Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the US) as the latest Galaxy Store update is still rolling out.

This won’t affect apps downloaded from the Google Play Store in any form, which is where users get most of their apps anyway, but many Samsung apps rely on the Galaxy Store for updates.

When this kick in, it will be just the latest in a long line of moves on Samsung’s part to push Galaxy users to make a Samsung account. One UI has, over the past couple of years, doubled down on pestering users who don’t sign up for a Samsung account to do so, often putting up a prompt to sign up on top of other apps that are opened on the device.

