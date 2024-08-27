Google Search redesigns web stopwatch and timer

Google Search is home to a number of built-in tools, with the stopwatch and timer recently getting a redesign.

The Google Search timer now features a light blue background that really separates the tool from the white background of the results page. The visual prominence is quite nice. 5 minutes is the default increment with a tap/click letting you enter something else.

There are also shortcuts to quickly add 30 seconds, 1 minute, or 5 minutes at any time. You can pause and reset. as well as enter fullscreen mode or mute/unmute.

Meanwhile, the stopwatch features a circular indicator with the ability to pause — which gets you a yellow background — and reset at the bottom. Both take some inspiration from Android’s Clock app.

These tools are also available on mobile, but it makes most sense on desktop.

It joins other Google Search tools like the:

Bubble level

Calculator

Color picker

Flip a coin

Meditate

Metronome

Roll a die

Spinner

Tuner

Thanks Inimeg