The Google TV Streamer can’t use Nest speakers for audio beyond speaker groups

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 6 2024 - 8:16 am PT
Nest Audio speaker

Google’s brand-new and quite compelling Google TV Streamer looks like a major improvement, but one feature that’s still missing is support for using Nest speakers for audio output in lieu of something like a soundbar.

For years now, we’ve been waiting on Google to launch support for using Nest speakers as audio output on a Google TV device, like the Chromecast. And, all the way back in 2020, Google directly confirmed that was something being worked on. But as time went on, it simply didn’t happen. Occasionally, there was a bit of hope it could finally arrive, but alas, it still hasn’t down to today.

And that’s not changing with the new Google TV Streamer.

Google hasn’t made any reveals around Nest speaker support with the launch of this new set-top box, despite the upgraded specs and connectivity. There is an eyebrow-raising bit of text on the Google Store listing for the device where Google discusses using the Streamer with Nest devices and Pixel Buds Pro.

Group your streamer with your Nest speakers, or pair your Pixel Buds Pro with spatial audio.

but looking at the bigger context, it’s clear Google is only referring to speaker groups.

In Google’s announcement post about the Streamer, the company says:

For an even better connected experience, Google TV Streamer allows you to cast media from your phone, add it to speaker groups and control music in your house directly from your TV.

Meanwhile, Google also today announced that its smart speakers and displays will still play a role in the future of the smart home, including with some rather exciting upgrades with Gemini behind the scenes.

