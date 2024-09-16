 Skip to main content

Samsung opens One UI 6.1.1 floodgates, updates now available for these Galaxy devices [U]

samsung galaxy s23 ultra

After launching on the company’s new foldables earlier this year, Samsung started rolling out the One UI 6.1.1 update to older devices earlier this month. But, as of today, the floodgates have officially opened, with One UI 6.1.1 now rolling out to several more Galaxy devices.

One UI 6.1.1 is an update built on top of Android 14 that delivers feature updates, new AI capabilities, and more to Galaxy devices. Samsung launched this update on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 back in July with the promise that it would come to other Galaxy smartphones and tablets in time. That started last week, as Samsung announced the expansion of the update to the Galaxy S24 series first, with the rollout picking up speed last week.

Now, the floodgates have opened.

Samsung is now actively rolling out One UI 6.1.1 to several more Galaxy smartphones and tablets including Galaxy S23, Galaxy Tab S9, and last-gen foldables too. The updates have been documented as rolling out in South Korea thus far, but should expand to other countries in a matter of days.

The Galaxy devices currently getting One UI 6.1.1 include:

The update’s wider rollout was spotted first by Tarun Vats and SamMobile. Unlike the Galaxy S24 series, the update carries the September 2024 security patch for this latest batch of devices.

Update 9/16: As expected, Samsung has expanded the rollout of One UI 6.1.1 to many more regions this week. This includes across Europe and other regions on Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is also seeing the update in Asia, while Galaxy S23 FE is seeing the update in India.

Samsung has also started rolling out One UI 6.1.1 to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the US for unlocked models.

The rollout should continue to expand over the coming weeks.

More on Samsung:

