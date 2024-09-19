 Skip to main content

Google Calendar for Android will let you manually add birthdays 

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 19 2024 - 10:06 am PT
2 Comments

At the moment, birthdays that appear in Google Calendar are based on Google Contacts information, but manual creation is now coming.

The Android app is now adding the ability to directly “create and modify birthday events in Google Calendar.” 

The event page will feature a new “Birthday” chip at the top that joins Event, Tasks, and Out of office (for Workspace accounts). You get fields for “Add name” and “Add birth date” with the ability to customize notifications and set the color. 

The event itself will feature a cover graphic and be added to your “Birthdays” calendar. 

There are several things to note for those using the Google Calendar API:

Birthday creation is rolling out over the coming weeks to Google Calendar on Android for all users: Available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts. 

This is also beginning to roll out to the web, and will come to Google Calendar for iOS in the future. 

More on Google Calendar:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Calendar

Google Calendar

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications