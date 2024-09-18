Google Calendar coming to Chrome’s New Tab Page for Workspace users

Desktop Chrome is getting a handful of enterprise updates, with Workspace users soon able to see their Google Calendar on the New Tab Page (NTP).

This Google Calendar card will appear below the Search bar and favicon shortcuts. It will show an upcoming meeting complete with countdown, location, and any attachments, like documents and slides. There’s also a big “Join Meeting” button for video attendance.

Below that you’ll see the rest of your daily schedule. Calendar for Chrome’s New Tab Page is rolling out now for Google Workspace customers. Tap the pencil icon in the bottom-right corner of the New Tab Page to enable/disable.

This joins the Google Drive suggestions card that can show relevant files, as well as how Chrome is experimenting with page suggestions “based on tabs you opened up on your other devices.”

Meanwhile, Workspace admins can set site shortcuts similar to @Gemini. For example, admins can have “Search Salesforce” appear.

Over the coming weeks, Chrome is also getting a new sign-in flow that provides “more transparency to business users” by “making it easier for them to tell they are in a managed browser and allowing them to more clearly separate their work and personal Chrome profiles.”

This will let employees “move any existing bookmarks, extensions or other browser data to their work profile from their personal profile, or keep them separate.”

Now business users will get visibility into how their profile and device are managed and what types of data their organization has access to.

More on Chrome: