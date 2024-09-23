Nothing Ear (Open) leak in full with wraparound design [Gallery]

After leaking first earlier in August, a new set of images fully reveals the design of the Nothing Ear (Open) with their unique design and some tidbits about the battery life and more.

A report from WinFuture today reveals several images of the upcoming Nothing Ear (Open), a pair of open-ear headphones that Nothing is set to officially announce tomorrow, September 24.

The design of Nothing Ear (Open), from the looks of it, isn’t all that different from other attempts at making open-ear earbuds. A large wraparound band would presumably fit around the back of the ear to position the speaker itself, said to be a 14.2mm driver, in the right spot. SoundCore and JBL use similar designs.

The earbuds are said to have a fairly large battery capacity that delivers 8 hours for the buds themselves, or up to 30 hours when factoring in the case. Compared to the standard Nothing Ear, that’s actually a bit lower (ANC is obviously not a thing on these new open-ear buds).

The case of the Nothing Ear (Open) is thin, but very wide based on the leaked images.

The report goes on to mention that each earbud weighs 8.1g and both the earbuds and the case are IP54 splash-proof. They also retain ChatGPT support when paired to a Nothing Phone and have “Bass Enhance.”

There’s a lot we don’t know yet, such as the price, but what do you think of Nothing’s open design so far?

