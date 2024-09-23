 Skip to main content

Nothing Ear (Open) leak in full with wraparound design [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 23 2024 - 7:55 am PT
0 Comments

After leaking first earlier in August, a new set of images fully reveals the design of the Nothing Ear (Open) with their unique design and some tidbits about the battery life and more.

A report from WinFuture today reveals several images of the upcoming Nothing Ear (Open), a pair of open-ear headphones that Nothing is set to officially announce tomorrow, September 24.

The design of Nothing Ear (Open), from the looks of it, isn’t all that different from other attempts at making open-ear earbuds. A large wraparound band would presumably fit around the back of the ear to position the speaker itself, said to be a 14.2mm driver, in the right spot. SoundCore and JBL use similar designs.

The earbuds are said to have a fairly large battery capacity that delivers 8 hours for the buds themselves, or up to 30 hours when factoring in the case. Compared to the standard Nothing Ear, that’s actually a bit lower (ANC is obviously not a thing on these new open-ear buds).

The case of the Nothing Ear (Open) is thin, but very wide based on the leaked images.

The report goes on to mention that each earbud weighs 8.1g and both the earbuds and the case are IP54 splash-proof. They also retain ChatGPT support when paired to a Nothing Phone and have “Bass Enhance.”

There’s a lot we don’t know yet, such as the price, but what do you think of Nothing’s open design so far?

More on Nothing:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Nothing

Nothing
Nothing Ear (Open)

Nothing Ear (Open)

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications