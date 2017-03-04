This week’s top stories: Google Pixel 2, Galaxy S8, Huawei Watch 2, hands-on with LG G6, YouTube TV, & much more

In this week’s top stories: Google Pixel 2 is coming later this year, our best look yet at Galaxy S8, hands-on with LG G6, YouTube TV launches, and much, much more.

We kick things off this week with our roundup of all the MWC 2017 announcements from Samsung, LG, Moto, and others. We get some hands-on time with Sony’s Xperia XZ Premium. Google confirms Google Pixel 2 for later this year. And we get our first look at a working Samsung Galaxy S8 unit on video.

YouTube TV launches with 4 networks and unlimited DVR for $35/month. Nest gains Energy Star Certification as EPA makes smart thermostats eligible. And we go hands-on with the LG G6 in this week’s top video below.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

