This week’s top stories: Google Pixel 2, Galaxy S8, Huawei Watch 2, hands-on with LG G6, YouTube TV, & much more
In this week’s top stories: Google Pixel 2 is coming later this year, our best look yet at Galaxy S8, hands-on with LG G6, YouTube TV launches, and much, much more.
We kick things off this week with our roundup of all the MWC 2017 announcements from Samsung, LG, Moto, and others. We get some hands-on time with Sony’s Xperia XZ Premium. Google confirms Google Pixel 2 for later this year. And we get our first look at a working Samsung Galaxy S8 unit on video.
YouTube TV launches with 4 networks and unlimited DVR for $35/month. Nest gains Energy Star Certification as EPA makes smart thermostats eligible. And we go hands-on with the LG G6 in this week’s top video below.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Android | Android Wear 2.0 |
- MWC 2017 roundup: All the announcements you missed from Samsung, LG, Moto, and more
- Google’s Rick Osterloh confirms Google Pixel 2 for later this year, says Pixel will ‘stay premium’
- Hands-on with the best skins for the Google Pixel XL [Gallery]
- Here are all of the stock wallpapers from the LG G6 [Gallery]
- Comment: As a stock Android lover, the Huawei P10’s EMUI left me emotionless
- New Samsung Galaxy S8 photos give us another look at all sides of the device [Gallery]
- Galaxy S8 render leaks, shows off curved 18:9 screen and AI button
- Nokia announces 3 Android phones w/ Google Assistant, promise of stock OS, fast updates
- Hands-on: Sony’s Xperia XZ Premium is gorgeous, but that alone doesn’t justify its existence [Gallery]
- The Samsung Galaxy S8’s bezel-less display could be called ‘Infinity Display’
- Huawei announces Android Wear 2.0-powered Huawei Watch 2 and Watch 2 Classic
Alphabet |
- Google shares latest plans and renders of impressive new Mountain View campus [Gallery]
- Nest gains Energy Star Certification as EPA makes smart thermostats eligible
Apps |
- Hangouts for Android and desktop updated with redesigned unread message indicators
- Gboard 6.1 adds quick access to Google Translate, redesigned theme picker, more
- Do you like that Google Assistant is replacing Google Now on Tap? [Poll]
- Google Search is now better at technical queries about programming languages
- Google Assistant is coming to all Android phones running Marshmallow or later
- YouTube TV offers big 4 networks & other channels w/ unlimited DVR for $35/month
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on: Checking out the LG G6 w/ its 18:9 display, Google Assistant, more [Video]
- This is our first look at a working Samsung Galaxy S8 unit [Video]