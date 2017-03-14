Supersonic Fun Voice Messenger is the first Google Area 120 app to hit the Play Store

Yesterday we got our first look at Uptime, a Googler-created application that allows you to watch YouTube videos with your friends. The biggest downside was that one of the first apps coming out of Google’s Area 120 business incubator was an iPhone exclusive. Today, we are getting a look at the first app from Area 120 to hit the Play Store, called Supersonic Fun Voice Messenger…

Silly name aside, this new messenger application (as if Google needed another one) brings together voice messaging and emojis. After signing up with your Google account and then getting a friend to also join, simply hold down on the microphone button and relay your message over voice.

Almost in real-time, Supersonic Messenger will convert your voice message into text. What differentiates the app is that if it detects that a word could be represented by an emoji, it changes it to one. Thankfully, if you’re like me and can’t decipher what every emoji stands for, the voice recording is also shared along with the written message for the recipient to listen to.

Below is the description of the application from the Play Store:

Highlights: 🔥 Send live voice messages and see emojis as you speak! 🙉 Read my lips: Messages are converted to text so your friends can read ‘em even if they aren’t able to listen. 🎊 Freely express yourself: Messages disappear after they’ve been heard. 🎉 Keep it personal with one-on-one chats, or include the whole gang in a group.

If you want to know more about Supersonic Fun Voice Messenger, you can head on over to the app’s website or download it for free from the Google Play Store. Additionally, the messenger is available on the Apple App Store, making cross-platform communication possible.