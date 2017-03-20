GUESS announces its ‘Connect’ Android Wear-powered smartwatches, coming later in 2017

Android Wear provides an easy avenue for brands to slap their name on a Snapdragon 2100 chipset and a battery… and call it a smartwatch. And that’s what’s happening once again with American fashion brand GUESS. The company’s latest smart device entries are among its “Connect” line of watches, and they run Google’s Android Wear smartwatch operating system…

As for their specs, we’re not sure on details yet, but the watches are about the same as the other barebones Android Wear watches on the market. They’re going to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 SoC, and there will be two main models: a masculine model, and a feminine model. The former will be 44mm case, while the latter will sport a “comfortably chic” 41mm case.

“Clear crystals surround the case in a variety of silver, gold, and rose gold variations, making this a stand out look for today’s fashionista,” the GUESS press release (attached below) says. The larger watch is apparently for the “guy who wants to be active while looking attractive, fitness apps can be personalized to achieve daily goals.”

GUESS says that the watches will launch sometime late this year (just in time to end up in a Christmas stocking, assumably), and pricing details have yet to be announced. But it’s pretty easy to assume that if they’re launching this year they’ll sport Android Wear 2.0 and all the software features that come along with that. If these devices pique your interest, check out the PR below: