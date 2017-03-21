Moto G5 appears in new ‘Blue Sapphire’ color

WinFuture’s leakster Roland Quandt is out today with a previously-unseen look at the Moto G5 in a “Blue Sapphire” color. As you can see in the above image and the gallery below, the phone is identical to the G5 that was announced at MWC last month, with the exception of its new blue shade…

Unfortunately, details on this blue Moto G5 are… well, there aren’t any. So we don’t know when this device is coming (if ever), and we don’t know where this device will be coming to. But if there isn’t a Moto G5 Plus in this shade, then I would bet we won’t be seeing it in the United States.

The standard Moto G5 sports a 5-inch Full HD display, a 2800 mAh removable battery, 2GB of RAM, 16 or 32GB of expandable storage, a 1.4 GHz octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC, and Android 7.0 Nougat. The strip-like home to the camera as found on the Moto G4 has been replaced with a circular mount, which features a 13MP camera, along with a 5MP camera around front.

In our hands-on with the new Moto G5 & G5 Plus, we called them a “pair of good-value mid-range devices”. We’ll also be back in the coming weeks with a closer look at the Moto G5 Plus, which is the only model of the two that is actually launching in the US.