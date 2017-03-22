Google Maps will soon let you share your real-time location, trip progress, more with your friends [Video]

Getting a group of people together can be difficult. Not only do you have to set a time and place to meet, but you also have to also make sure everyone knows how to get there. Thankfully, Google is trying to make that process easier for you by adding a feature to Google Maps that allows you to share your real-time location and trip progress with friends and family…

Announced in a blog post, a new “Share location” button will soon show up within the Google Maps mobile applications. When you click on this, you will be taken to another screen where you will be able to select contacts that you wish to share your location with as well as how long you want to share.

On the receiving end, as long as they have Google Maps installed, they should get a push notification letting them know that your location is being shared with them. Simply opening the notification allows them to not only see your location but also in return share their exact coordinates.

If you’re running late and what to give your friends of family real-time updates on your trip, you can now also share your trip progress. While using the navigation feature, simply tap on the “More” button found at the bottom of the display and then select “Share trip.”

Those viewing your trip will get to follow your location in real-time as well as see an expected arrival time. When using this feature, the location sharing turns off automatically once you’ve reached your destination.

This real-time location sharing functionality will be rolling out to Android and iOS users worldwide soon. Once it does, recipients of your location will be able to see your whereabouts from the Google Maps app on Android and iOS, as well as on the mobile web and desktop version of Maps.