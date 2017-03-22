PSA: Super Mario Run for Android is now live on the Play Store

Right on cue (actually a bit ahead of cue, technically), the long-awaited Super Mario Run is now available for Android. This comes, as tends to be pretty usual in Android app releases, just over 3 months since the app first arrived on the App Store for iPhone and iPad.

As was the case with the iOS version, the app is completely free to install, but it requires an in-app purchase to unlock all of the levels. To unlock the levels beyond world 1-4, you’ll need to spend a much-complained-about (but frankly pretty reasonable, in this writer’s opinion) $10.

As for its features, it’s launching at version 2.0 on the Play Store, so you can probably expect that it has most of the additional content — like Gold Mushroom challenges — that the iOS version has received over the last few months.

A new kind of Mario game that you can play with one hand. You control Mario by tapping as he constantly runs forward. You time your taps to pull off stylish jumps, midair spins, and wall jumps to gather coins and reach the goal! Super Mario Run can be downloaded for free and after you purchase the game, you will be able to play all the modes with no additional payment required. You can try out all three modes before purchase: World Tour, Toad Rally, and Kingdom Builder.

Super Mario Run on iOS shot to the top of the most downloaded apps list at launch — and has stayed pretty far up there too, currently landing at spot 53. The app saw over 10 million installs on its first day on the iOS App Store, and it could see nearly as many on Android in the coming weeks and months.

You can get Super Mario Run on the Play Store right now for free.