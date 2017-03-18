Super Mario Run is finally making its way to Android on March 23

Nintendo has finally announced that Super Mario Run will arrive on the Play Store on March 23. This has been a long time coming for Android users, since Nintendo released the game on iOS back in December. Previously, Nintendo confirmed that Super Mario Run would arrive on the Play Store in March without giving specifics…

Mainly thanks to Nintendo nostalgia, Super Mario Run on iOS quickly moved to the top of the most downloaded apps list with over 10 million individual installs on its first day on the App Store.

Unfortunately, due to its high price tag, only around 5 percent of the users who installed the game ever paid the $10 to unlock the entire game. To make matters worse, Nintendo said that it has no plans to add any additional levels to the game. A report from WSJ said that Nintendo wasn’t making as much money off of the game as they would have hoped and that it wasn’t living up to investors’ expectations.

If you would like to pre-register for the game so that you know the moment Super Mario Run is available, you can do so by heading on over to the Google Play Store. Just like on iOS, the first few levels will be free, but to unlock the entire game, you will need to spend $10.

The question now is whether Android users will even care about Super Mario Run after being forced to wait months to play the side-scrolling, auto-running game.