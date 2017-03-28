Google Marketing Next 2017 keynote livestream scheduled for May 23

Announced on the Google Developers blog, the Google Marketing Next 2017 keynote livestream now has an official date and time: Tuesday, May 23rd at 9:00 a.m. PT. You can register to watch the livestream (although that’s not exactly necessary to do so) over at Google’s website.

It’s not clear at this point what exactly Google will be announcing, but the Mountain View company says that it will unsurprisingly cover “new Ads, Analytics, and DoubleClick innovations.”