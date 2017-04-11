Dropbox Paper app update includes offline mode, doc scanning, and more

An update to the Dropbox Paper Android app today includes a new offline mode, doc scanning feature, as well as support for 20 languages.

In a blog post, Dropbox describes the new features arriving to the Dropbox Paper app today. The update focuses on improving productivity while on the go, adding scanning functionality, and also support for more users worldwide.

First, the new offline mode allows users to continue working, editing, and even commenting on documents without an internet connection. All changes will be synchronized automatically when you’re back online. Here’s how Dropbox describes the new feature:

Our updated Paper mobile apps can help you get work done anytime, anywhere, even when you’re offline. Ever travel through areas without cellular signal or commute on a train that passes through tunnels? Now those frustrating interruptions won’t slow you down. Paper’s new offline mode lets you stay in sync with your team no matter where you’re working. Even if you lose your internet connection, you can continue to create new docs, or access, edit, and comment on your favorite and recent docs. And once you’re back online, your changes get synced so you have a smooth, seamless experience when you’re working on the go.

Next, Android is receiving the doc scanning feature that has been available on the iOS version for some time.

Want to turn your receipts or whiteboard notes into PDFs you can save in your Dropbox account? Our Dropbox mobile app for Android has a new feature that makes it easy. The doc scanner—one of the most popular features on our iOS app—now allows you to scan printed or handwritten docs right from your phone. Plus, you can crop or rotate your scans to capture exactly the right image, and even scan multiple pages into a single PDF. In addition to these standard features, Dropbox Business teams have the added benefit of searching for keywords inside their scans.

The other major enhancement in this update is support for new languages, bringing the total to 20. The full list of supported languages now includes: English, Danish, Dutch, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian Bokmål, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Traditional Chinese, and Ukrainian.

Now available in 20 languages, the Paper mobile app on Android and iOS makes it easy to work in your own language—and with team members around the world. It’s ideal for multinational businesses that need to communicate and coordinate with partners and agencies around the globe. Paper is available in multiple languages on the web, too, so teams can seamlessly collaborate in their native languages using any mobile device.

These updates are included with all Dropbox accounts, although the company has been putting more focus on its enterprise efforts in the recent past. Earlier this year Dropbox released new business plans, Paper made its debut after starting with a private, then public beta along with other work-team focused features.

Dropbox is said to possibly be ready for an IPO alongside opening a new line of credit, and it also launched a new web interface last week.

These new features are available now with Dropbox Paper, available for free on the Play Store.