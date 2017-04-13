Latest Nest app update includes Google Smart Lock, new notification settings, more

The latest version of the Nest application, version 5.1.1.0.30, is currently rolling out with a bunch of new features. These new changes include Google Smart Lock, better settings for enabling notifications, and a “Works with Nest” section that showcases compatible smart home devices…

The biggest change for all Nest users is the addition of Google Smart Lock. Now, instead of having to remember your password when logging into the application, you will be able to sign in by authenticating yourself using the Google Account signed into your device.

Nest Cam users are also getting a pretty big update when it comes to controlling notifications. Although users were already able to get notifications when their cameras noticed motion or possibly a person, the settings to turn these specific features on or off were a little difficult to setup. With the update, things are a lot more straightforward and easier to control.

Lastly, there is now a “Works with Nest” section within the Nest application’s settings menu. Here users will be able to easily see what smart home appliances work with the Nest ecosystem as well as connect their Nests to the smart devices that they already have running in their homes.

Below is the full changelog:

The Nest app supports Google Smart Lock, letting you login to your Nest app without needing to remember your password.

Nest Cam lets you set notifications for motion activity, person alerts (with a Nest Aware subscription), or both. Family members can set their own notification settings.

Discover new Works with Nest partner products through the in-app catalog.

The update is rolling out now and can be found on the Google Play Store. If it hasn’t reached your device yet but would like to install it now, you can download the latest version from APKMirror. Full instructions on sideloading applications can be found here.