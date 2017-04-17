9to5Toys Lunch Break: Lenovo ThinkPad 11-inch 4GB Chromebook $140, Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $160, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Lenovo ThinkPad 11-inch 4GB Chromebook marked down to $140
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $160
BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones go to $120 at Amazon and Best Buy
Review: Perfect Apple Watch case for Nike+ bands, 50% off deal
9to5Rewards: A brand new LG G6 [Giveaway]
9to5Rewards: SkylinkNet Plus Alarm System Starter kit [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Apple AirPort Express Base Station $67 (Reg. $99)
- Logitech Circle Wireless 1080p Security Camera $130 (Reg. $170+)
- Daily Deals: HP Officejet Pro AiO Printer w/ AirPrint $60, more
- Yamaha 5.1-Ch. 4K A/V Receiver for $145 shipped (Reg. $200+)
- Lowe’s, CVS, Jiffy Lube, Cabela’s and more gift cards up to 20% off
- Hisense 50-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV for $329 shipped
- SanDisk’s best-selling 32GB SD Card now $10 Prime shipped at Amazon
- Games/Apps: BioShock Collection from $24, Ghost Recon $42, iOS freebies, more
- Geneva’s Touring S DAB and Bluetooth Radio offers a precision aluminum design
- Smartphone Accessories: Jackery QC 20100mAh Power Bank $27, more
- Magic NutriBullet Rx Blender hits Amazon all-time low at $105 shipped
- Gear up for Earth Day: Renogy 100W Solar + Suaoki 20,000mAh Generator combo $273 shipped
- Garmin Nüvi 5-inch GPS Navigator System for $80
- Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air on sale for $750 shipped
- Duet Display for iOS/Mac goes 50% off: $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Howler iOS adventure-puzzler free for first time in years (Reg. $1)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Hyperburner iOS space racer free (Reg. $3)
- Link Twin iOS puzzler gets very first price drop: $1
- LVL 3D puzzler gets very first price drop: $1 (Reg. $2)
- WikiLinks Smart Wikipedia Reader for iOS now available free
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Bose unveils Revolve 360-degree Bluetooth Speaker made from solid aluminum
PowerUp replaces your MacBook Pro charger and adds much more to the mix
Candy Crush and Moschino release Jeremy Scott designed apparel collection
- RIVER hopes to be your ultimate mobile power and recharge station
- House of Marley’s Stir It Up sustainably-crafted record player
- Dagadam is the Smart Watch for AI Notifications on iOS and Android
- DJI Phantom 4 Advanced brings updated specs, better camera
- Nintendo Direct Highlights: Splatoon 2, ARMS, Pikmin, new amiibo [Videos]
- Logitech’s new Z537 Bluetooth Speaker System promises to give your Mac booming audio
- The Copenhagen Wheel adds electric motor and smart features to any bicycle
- NBA Playgrounds drops next month for Switch, PS4, Xbox One + new trailers
- Walmart will begin discounting products you choose to pick up in-store
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 debut trailer leaks, watch it right here while you can
- Sony announces super thin $700 e-paper tablet
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy releases in August w/ 10+ hour campaign
- Misfit’s Flare is a low cost fitness tracker that doesn’t skip out on functionality
- Under Armour SpeedForm Record Equipped shoes takes fitness to a new level
- Gorillaz launch new AR/VR app to host largest ever listening party
- The KERUO L7 smart pocket projector puts the big screen in the palm of your hands
- Anker takes the wraps off new slim iPhone 7 battery case with Lightning port access
- Teodoor offers full smart lock functionality in the ‘world’s smallest package’
- Kniterate is a smart 3D printer for the aspiring tailor
- Ford’s smart crib will get your infant to sleep without having to take a night drive
- Play Elder Scrolls Online for free on PS4, Xbox One, Mac/PC
- Knomo’s water-resistant LiveFree bag offers wireless charging on the go
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC Card for $33 Prime shipped
Elago’s adorable W3 Apple Watch Stand is back under $10
Nest 3rd Gen. Learning Thermostat in two colors $219 shipped
- Sony2.1-Ch. Soundbar System $139 (30% off)
- Pi Lab Edwin The Duck iOS-Connected Toy $30
- Starbucks is taking 30% off sitewide
- Best Keurig Coffee Makers of 2017
- Char-Broil Classic 3-Burner Gas Grill for just $125
- BeyerDynamic DT 770 Pro headphones for $110 shipped
- PSN Flash Sale from $1.50: Last Of Us, Uncharted, more
- WORX 19-inch 12A Electric Lawn Mower $140, more
- LG’s Portable 720p LED Minibeam Projector is down to $305
- Riece and Mūller’s Load eBike is geared for everyday life
- Tom Sawyer Collection free Kindle eBook download (Reg. $10)
- CoBattery iPhone 7 charging case $59 (Orig. $79)
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi Official Teaser released! Watch it now!
- J.Crew Spring must-haves for 30% off, including sale items
- Huawei Honor 8 32GB Android Smartphone $240
- Levi’s is ready for Festival Season w/ 30% off sitewide
- Nvidia hosting Spring Sale for Shield devices, offering up to 66% off select games
- Smith & Wesson Oasis Linerlock Knife for $7 shipped
- TigerVPN protects your data and more w/ a $25
- Withings Activité Steel Smartwatch for $83
- Best ways to use your Tax Refund
- Belkin 6-outlet 600J Power Strip $5 at Amazon
- 12-pack Fujitsu 2250mAh AA Rechargeable Batteries $24
- Etekcity 5-pack Wireless Remote Control Outlets: $21.50
- Tablo 2 DVR Tuner for HDTV w/ Wi-Fi for $167 (Reg. $199)
- Patagonia Web Specials Sale has up to 50% off