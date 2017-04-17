9to5Toys Lunch Break: Lenovo ThinkPad 11-inch 4GB Chromebook $140, Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $160, more

Lenovo ThinkPad 11-inch 4GB Chromebook marked down to $140

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $160

BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones go to $120 at Amazon and Best Buy

Review: Perfect Apple Watch case for Nike+ bands, 50% off deal

9to5Rewards: A brand new LG G6 [Giveaway]

9to5Rewards: SkylinkNet Plus Alarm System Starter kit [Giveaway]

Apple AirPort Express Base Station $67 (Reg. $99)

Bose unveils Revolve 360-degree Bluetooth Speaker made from solid aluminum

PowerUp replaces your MacBook Pro charger and adds much more to the mix

Candy Crush and Moschino release Jeremy Scott designed apparel collection

SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC Card for $33 Prime shipped

Elago’s adorable W3 Apple Watch Stand is back under $10

Nest 3rd Gen. Learning Thermostat in two colors $219 shipped

Book a Free Smart Home Consultation w/ Amazon Services

