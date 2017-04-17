Verizon’s Android Wear 2.0 watch will go on sale May 11th for $299

Alongside Google’s reveal of the LG Watch Sport, LG Watch Style, and of course, Android Wear 2.0, was Verizon with the quiet and surprising announcement of the Wear 24 smartwatch. Since then, the carrier has been pretty quiet about it, but today it breaks that silence with some new details.

Verizon has today announced that its first Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch, the Wear24, will go on sale on May 11th, just 24 days from today (see what they did there?). The watch is available in three colors, Stainless Steel, Gunmetal Black, and Rose Gold as you can see above. It’s unclear if you’ll be able to swap bands on this model, but considering it’s a LTE watch, it’s a 50/50 shot.

The Wear24 packs a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, 450mAh battery, Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, 768MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, and, of course, LTE on Verizon’s network. The watch is also supposed to have NFC, but Verizon’s latest press release doesn’t mention it, so it’s unclear if we’ll actually see it when it releases. There’s also IP67 protection from dust and water, as well as wireless charging.

Pricing lands at $299 with a contract or $349 without. Pre-orders are not available as of yet, but a listing is available on Verizon’s website.