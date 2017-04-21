Here’s our first look at the upcoming Moto Z2 Play

Last August, Lenovo unveiled the Moto Z line of smartphones which feature the company’s take on modularity. Although it hasn’t quite been a year since the phones were announced, leaks and rumors of the Moto Z2 Play are starting to make the rounds. Today, Technobuffalo got its hands on a photo of the successor to last year’s Moto Z Play…

While the Moto Z and Z Force feature incredibly thin builds as well as top-of-the-line specs, the Z Play is the company’s mid-tier option. This means lower specs and a thicker device, but the tradeoffs comes with some benefits like a headphone jack as well as a much larger battery.

The picture of the Moto Z2 Play tells a different story, though. Instead of keeping the thicker design from last year, Lenovo appears to be making the Z2 Play as thin as the rest of the Moto Z2 lineup. The good news is that after looking at the photo, it does appear that the Z2 Play will still feature a headphone jack.

Aside from the size of the phone itself, the Moto Z2 Play looks to have the wider fingerprint sensor that we first saw on the Moto G5. There is also the chance that with the new sensor, Lenovo might offer the same swiping gestures option that we saw on the G5 and G5 Plus, which can be used in lieu of the software navigation buttons.

Specs are still unknown for the Moto Z2 Play, but it’s likely safe to assume that Lenovo will make it the mid-tier smartphone within the Z2 lineup.

One thing to note is that the date found on the clock widget within the photograph does state Thursday, June 8th. Who knows, this could be the date that Lenovo either announces the smartphone or the day that the company plans to release it. Either way, we should know more about the phone soon.