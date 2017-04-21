Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ officially launch today, here’s where you can buy them

The wait for the latest flagship from Samsung has been a long one — we’ve seen some pretty thorough leaks going back several months — but the Samsung Galaxy S8 launch day is finally here. You should now be able to walk into most carrier retail stores and pick one up. But if you’d rather purchase one online and have it shipped to your door, we have you covered…

For now, you’re going to have to pick up the phone from one of the major US carriers — there isn’t yet an unlocked model for you to buy (but that will change soon!). As we detailed in our carrier availability post earlier this month, you can buy the Galaxy S8 or S8+ at Verizon Wireless, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and US Cellular (as well as other, smaller carriers).

The good news, as well, if you haven’t heard, is that it doesn’t matter which carrier you buy from if you’re worried about carrier branding. All Samsung Galaxy S8s will be shipping branding-free.

But as for exactly what you pay and where you buy, you have a few options. You can of course go through any of the carriers’ own websites (linked above), but you can also grab the phone at your local Best Buy (or online), Amazon (if you want to preorder an unlocked model now), or through Sammy itself. Starting in May, Samsung will start selling an unlocked version.

If you haven’t already, be sure to check out our full review of the device. We praise its beautiful hardware, fantastic cameras, nearly-bezel-less display in our look at the phone, but criticize Samsung’s still-unfinished Bixby assistant, and software that still isn’t the best. Also, be sure to check out our topp 3 Galaxy S8 getting started tips, which include adjusting the screen resolution, switching around the button order, and setting up biometric security.