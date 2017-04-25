VIZIO’s wireless soundbar packs Chromecast built-in for $250, Google Assistant compatibility

VIZIO is no stranger to the world of Google Cast, with the company offering multiple speakers and TVs with the functionality built-in. Now, VIZIO is back at it with a new soundbar that offers up Chromecast built-in for an affordable price, along with Google Assistant compatibility.

The new VIZIO SmartCast 36″ 5.1 Wireless Sound Bar System offers a wireless subwoofer and two satellite speakers alongside the soundbar, allowing for room filling immersive audio quality throughout your space. Of course, you can use these with any TV set, but the system also includes built-in support for the Chromecast ecosystem.

That addition opens up compatibility with hundreds of apps and services such as Google Play Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, and many more. Simply tap the cast button in the app on Android or iOS, to start playing content on the system.

Bluetooth is also included in case the app you’re using doesn’t support Cast. Some VIZIO soundbars in the past have had issues with Spotify casting, but with this new system, we’re hoping those issues have been ironed out. Even better, this system offers up compatibility, meaning you can cast audio directly from Assistant enabled devices such as Google Home.

Sales are open starting today on the 36″ 5.1 Wireless Sound Bar System for $249, but a 36″ 3.0 version is available for a more affordable $149. VIZIO’s other soundbars start at $79 but drop Chromecast built-in. Along with those options, VIZIO is also launching a new multi-room wireless speaker that has Chromecast built-in for $199. It offers the same Google Assistant compatibility and broad ecosystem as well.