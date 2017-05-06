As an added convenience, TCL has added an additional hardware button to the right side of the BlackBerry Keyone. Called the Convenience key, that button can be programmed to launch an app, quickly call someone in your phonebook, or even send a quick text message.

The BlackBerry Keyone’s Convenience key is one of many useful ways customize the phone. For example, instead of having to find the camera application’s icon, simply pressing the button while your device’s screen is turned on will quickly launch the camera. This same type of action can be programmed to quickly let you access any other apps and shortcuts on the Keyone.

How to assign an action or app to the BlackBerry Keyone’s convenience key