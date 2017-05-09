Waymo says it has logged 3 million miles of self-driving on public roads

Alphabet’s self-driving company, Waymo, today announced that it has crossed 3 million miles of public road driving. The company announced the milestone in a tweet, sharing a GIF that depicts the pace of its self-driving testing.

Samsung U28E590D 28-Inch 4K Monitor

As you can see in the GIF embedded below, Waymo has made quite a bit of progress from its humble beginnings in 2009, with growth increasing exponentially now. While the company has now logged 3 million miles total of self-driving on public roads, 1 million of those miles have come in the last 7 months – which really represents just how much the pace has picked up over the last year.

We’ve reached 3 million miles of self-driving on public roads! That’s 1 million miles in just 7 months.

Waymo has been rapidly expanding its fleet of self-driving cars. Last month, the company deployed 500 self-driving Pacifica hybrid minivans, offering rides to the public, as well.

Of course, Waymo is currently engaged in a heated legal battle with Uber over its self-driving technology. Waymo alleges that Uber stole key self-driving technology, though Uber of course denies those allegations.

Check out the chart of Waymo’s self-driving mileage progress in the tweet embedded down below.