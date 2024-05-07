The Google Pixel Tablet is now $399 with no dock

The Pixel Tablet launched last June and Google is now selling it for $399 with the Charging Speaker Dock no longer included.

Originally, the Pixel Tablet included a dock in the box for power and better sound. It sells for $129 individually, with the bundling meant to highlight how one of the primary Pixel Tablet use cases is as a smart home device.

Now, alongside the Pixel 8a announcement, Google is selling the Pixel Tablet without that accessory for $399 (128 GB) or $499 (256 GB). This price drop ($100 in the US) is also accompanied by the tablet launching in Italy and Spain, while the box now includes a standalone USB-C cable but no charger. (Google sells a 30W brick for $25.)

Like on phones, Google says to expect more Pixel Tablet capabilities with upcoming Feature Drops. For example, Circle to Search should be more widely rolling out to the Pixel Tablet later this month. Meanwhile, the Gemini app is coming to the Pixel Tablet this summer, as we’ve been tracking.

Officially, Google says it wants to make the Pixel Tablet even more accessible with this price cut. At $499, the dock and tablet made for a rather expensive smart display replacement compared to the $229 Nest Hub Max and $99.99 Nest Hub, which often see discounts. (Speaking of deals, the Pixel Tablet with the dock was previously discounted to $399.) Given that people use those Assistant devices primarily for photo slideshows and audio playback, a full-featured Android device is somewhat of an overkill and wasn’t a natural upgrade for most owners.

Not including the dock inherently shifts people’s framing of the device. The Pixel Tablet now has to stand as a media consumption and productivity device. The former use case is slightly stronger than the latter, though Google has done a good job of updating its first-party apps for large screens. Gmail, Drive, Docs, and other Workspace apps are at a good place.

What would have really bolstered the Pixel Tablet in this area is the rumored release of a keyboard and stylus/pen. Nothing on that front was announced today.

Like with the Pixel 8a, pre-orders on the $399 Pixel Tablet begin today and will ship on May 14: