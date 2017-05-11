ZTE’s Blade X Max brings Android 7.1.1 and a 6-inch display to Cricket Wireless for under $150

ZTE has been doing pretty good with its affordable phablets in the past year or so, seeing great success with the Zmax Pro and looking to have another winner with the recent Max XL. Today, the company has announced other option in the ZTE Blade X Max, coming to Cricket Wireless tomorrow for a very affordable price…

The ZTE Blade X Max is, as a package, pretty similar to that of the ZTE Max XL on Boost Mobile/Sprint, but with some slight alterations. For one, this option will go on sale through Cricket Wireless with a revised design. The overall look is pretty similar, but the Blade X Max offers up a blue and silver tone. The specifications have also been slightly revised with the Snapdragon 435, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage instead of the 16GB found in the XL.

Aside from that, specs are pretty similar. We’ve got a 13MP rear camera, fingerprint sensor, 3,400 mAh battery, Quick Charge 2.0, and Android 7.1.1 out of the box, presumably the same near-stock build the Max XL offers.

Pricing for the Blade X Max lands at a very reasonable $149, but any new Cricket customers who port-in their number can pick up the phone for just $99, which is an absolute steal. Sales start tomorrow, May 12th on Cricket’s website.